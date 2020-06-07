George Floyd

George Floyd will be buried next to his mother on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother on Tuesday, confirmed a media representative for the Floyd family.

Floyd will be buried at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.

His body arrived to Houston on Saturday at 9:40 p.m. and was taken to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center by the Houston Police Department.

A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at Fountain of Praise Church. After that, a procession carrying Floyd's body will go directly from the church to the cemetery.

Although Tuesday's memorial and funeral is a private event, a public viewing is scheduled for Monday at Fountain of Praise Church, beginning at 12 p.m.

Transportation to the public viewing will be provided.



