George Floyd will be buried next to his mother on Tuesday

George Floyd will be entombed in Pearland on June 9th at the Houston Memorial Gardens on Cullen, south of beltway 8. From Freedom Blvd to Clear Creek, Cullen will be closed to roadway traffic.



June 5, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother on Tuesday, confirmed a media representative for the Floyd family.Floyd will be buried at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland.His body arrived to Houston on Saturday at 9:40 p.m. and was taken to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center by the Houston Police Department.A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at Fountain of Praise Church. After that, a procession carrying Floyd's body will go directly from the church to the cemetery.Although Tuesday's memorial and funeral is a private event, a public viewing is scheduled for Monday at Fountain of Praise Church, beginning at 12 p.m. Transportation to the public viewing will be provided.