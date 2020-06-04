New mural painted for George Floyd at The Breakfast Klub highlights need for change

Public artist Reginald C. Adams and his team began creating the piece honoring Floyd at The Breakfast Klub in Midtown on Wednesday.
The mural features Floyd, the American flag, protesters and the heart-wrenching last words he cried, "I can't breathe."
Adams said the mural represents the public's anger with Floyd's murder and "the changes that need to take place systemically so that people are not losing their lives at the hand of law enforcement who are sworn to protect and serve, and people are tired and ready to take action for change."
Adams told ABC13 as an artist, he felt it was his responsibility to bring light to current issues and help people have a voice.
"Ironically, we are in the midst of COVID-19. Floyd couldn't breathe because he had his neck pressured, and the mask he's wearing now is symbolic of the oppression that has been stifling the voice and the needs of the African-American community since we arrived in this country through slavery hundreds of yeas ago and that's all coming to light that enough is enough, and we're not going to take it anymore," Adams explained.
The artist said Marcus Davis, the restaurant's owner, reached out to him about creating the mural, which is on the building at the corner of Travis and West Alabama.
The two have worked together for decades, including on a mural honoring former president Barack Obama.
"This mural is for everyone. It's for Houstonians. It's for Texans. It's for Americans," Davis said. "I'm hopeful that not just the African-American community but all of Houston will help those who are being choked out by oppression to breathe again."
Adams said he plans to complete the mural Thursday.
Earlier this week, artists Donkeeboy and his mother Donkeemom created a mural in Third Ward to honor George Floyd.
If you'd like to see it, it's at 3341 Winbern.
New mural painted in George Floyd's honor in Third Ward