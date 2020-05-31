Police Chief Acevedo wants to give police escort for George Floyd's funeral

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department wants to give George Floyd's funeral a police escort, said Chief Art Acevedo.
"Give us that honor," Acevedo said during a rally on Sunday for the Houston native who died in police custody.
The department will use a high level of security to transport Floyd's body, comparable to when an officer dies in line of duty, the Chief said.
He'll provide more details at a rally reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, June 2 where protesters will march to City Hall.
Floyd's body will be laid to rest in Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a press conference on Saturday.
"This is the same city that George Floyd grew up," Turner said. "And his body will be returning to this city. To his city."
Funeral arrangements are still being planned, said officials at the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center in Rosharon.
46-year-old Floyd died in Minneapolis after he couldn't breathe while in handcuffs as officer Derek Chavin kneeled on his neck for eight minutes. Chavin was arrested and charged with third degree murder.
More than a 100 people were arrested on Friday and Saturday during marches that turned violent in downtown Houston.
Eighty percent of the protests on Friday were peaceful, while the rest involved defacing buildings, looting and committing other violence, Turner said. He asked residents to report any individuals intending to do violence.
"This is our house," Turner said. "This is our home."
