Trae Tha Truth organizes Houston march with George Floyd's family to City Hall on Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Floyd's family will be marching towards Houston's City Hall on Tuesday as ongoing protests continue throughout the nation.City leaders, notable community members and local organizations invited the public to participate in the march, which will begin in the 1500 block of McKinney near Discovery Green at 3 p.m.Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth organized the event specifically for the family to have their own march. "If this is his city, and this is home to him. Ours (march) needs to send an impact that speaks to the world."Floyd's body is expected to return to Houston within the next week.According to a Facebook post by Black Lives Matter Houston, the march is to "demand accountability for Black lives in Houston and across the country."This protest comes after weekend demonstrations turned violent in downtown Houston, causing damage and multiple arrests.