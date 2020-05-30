Multiple people arrested during march for George Floyd in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Protests during the march for the death of Houston native George Floyd escalated after people in the crowds swarmed downtown Houston.Video captured shows a protester being led away after being arrested among the crowds throwing rocks and bottles at officers.An HPD officer's patrol vehicle was damaged, with the windshield and back window smashed out.The march came after 46-year-old Floyd died moments after being handcuffed in what protester are calling a brutal arrest. Police officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyds neck for seven minutes.