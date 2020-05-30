Multiple people arrested during march for George Floyd in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Protests during the march for the death of Houston native George Floyd escalated after people in the crowds swarmed downtown Houston.

Video captured shows a protester being led away after being arrested among the crowds throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

An HPD officer's patrol vehicle was damaged, with the windshield and back window smashed out.

The march came after 46-year-old Floyd died moments after being handcuffed in what protester are calling a brutal arrest. Police officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyds neck for seven minutes.

RELATED LINKS:
Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with 3rd-degree murder
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonriotarrestblack lives matterprotestviral videoafrican americanspolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Protesters confront HPD blockade in front of police station
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Obama responds to George Floyd death: This shouldn't be 'normal'
SpaceX prototype rocket captured exploding during test
Fort Bend deputy constable killed in accidental shooting
Deputy shot to death hours before daughter set to graduate
New Harris Co. COVID-19 testing locations set to relocate
Show More
Typhoon Texas officially reopens for summer
Graduation will go on! See which districts are making it happen
When you were sick in January, it probably wasn't COVID-19
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
4 kids inside home when man tried to set it on fire, officials say
More TOP STORIES News