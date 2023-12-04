Civic leader Laurence "Larry" Payne, who helped guide police reform in Houston will be remembered through services starting on Monday.

Houston activist Laurence Payne dies at 73, remembered by Mayor Turner as mentor and friend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Civic leader Laurence "Larry" Payne, who helped guide police reform in Houston will be remembered through services starting on Monday.

Payne died of cancer on Nov. 26 at the age of 73.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner remembered Payne as a leader, facilitator, mentor, and personal friend.

In a statement, Mayor Turner emphasized that he, along with other mayors spanning three decades, actively sought Payne's civic leadership. Most notably, Payne was appointed by Mayor Turner to lead Houston's Taskforce on Police Reforms during the high-tension period that followed George Floyd's murder.

Payne's work helped Houston navigate challenging times, Mayor Turner said. "Very few people anywhere in this country could have successfully facilitated [ that taskforce ] ."

Mayor Turner highlighted Payne's dedication to Houston, noting that he battled cancer while working for the city. Turner expressed his gratitude stating that the city will be forever indebted to Payne for his selfless contributions.

A viewing will be held at Saint Theresa Catholic Church on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Another viewing will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m., followed by Mass.

His funeral will be at his home church in Orange, Texas on Wednesday where he will be laid to rest.