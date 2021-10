Houston airport lands title as best and cleanest in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas -- While travel can be tenuous of late, jet-setting Houstonians can celebrate some good news. Both Houston's major airports have just landed high honors on a prestigious global ranking. George Bush Intercontinental Airport is the No.1 airport in the U.S., according to the Skytrax 2021 World Airport Awards , specifically in the World's Top 100 Airports category.In news that's hardly surprising to those who frequently domestically travel, Bush ranks as the cleanest airport in the nation.