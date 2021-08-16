bush intercontinental airport

Houston airport lands title as best and cleanest in the U.S.

HOUSTON, Texas -- While travel can be tenuous of late, jet-setting Houstonians can celebrate some good news. Both Houston's major airports have just landed high honors on a prestigious global ranking.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport is the No.1 airport in the U.S., according to the Skytrax 2021 World Airport Awards, specifically in the World's Top 100 Airports category.

In news that's hardly surprising to those who frequently domestically travel, Bush ranks as the cleanest airport in the nation.

