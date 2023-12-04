Gas odor prompts Crosby High School to dismiss its students early Monday, district says

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crosby ISD said students were dismissed from school early Monday after a strong gas odor led to an investigation.

The district said in a statement that Crosby High School students were dismissed at 9 a.m. due to the ongoing gas odor.

No one was transported to the hospital, but some students reported to the nurse they were feeling nauseous or dizzy, Crosby ISD said.

District officials said based on preliminary information, it appears gas valves in two classrooms were left on.

The valves were reportedly closed and the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department conducted air quality monitoring.

"Readings inside Crosby High School have reported as normal throughout the morning. However, the odor was strong enough that our students and staff members could not comfortably continue instruction," Crosby ISD said. "An investigation is beginning now to determine who is responsible for this disruption. That person will be disciplined in accordance with district policies and the Student Code of Conduct. Safety is our top priority, and we appreciate the staff members who acted quickly when first receiving reports this morning."