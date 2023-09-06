3 Cleveland ISD schools open at regular schedule Wednesday after experiencing water, power outages

Superintendent Stephen McCanless reached out to ABC13 saying all three schools will be opening at regular schedule after dismissing students early on Tuesday due to outages.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Cleveland ISD campuses had to dismiss students early on Tuesday after experiencing power and water outages, but on Wednesday, the schools will open at normal hours, according to the superintendent.

At about 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, the district announced the sudden dismissal of students at Pine Burr Elementary, Santa Fe Elementary, and Santa Fe Middle School.

The start time for Santa Fe Middle School is 7:50 a.m., Santa Fe Elementary is 8:10 a.m., and Pine Burr Elementary is 8:40 a.m.