Cleveland ISD dismisses students immediately at 3 schools due to power and water outages

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at three Cleveland ISD campuses were immediately dismissed from school Tuesday due to a reported power outage and no running water.

At about 1:16 p.m., the district announced the sudden dismissal of students at Pine Burr Elementary, Santa Fe Elementary, and Santa Fe Middle School.

Cleveland ISD said buses were being sent to the campuses to transport the students, adding that CHS and C9 bus routes would be delayed.

The district did not say if students would return to school as normal on Wednesday.