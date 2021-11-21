1 killed in gang-related shooting in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a gang-related shooting that left one person dead in northeast Houston on Sunday morning.
It happened at about 9:08 a.m. in the 9500 block of Crofton Street, according to police.
The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back, was rushed to the hospital where they later died, police said.
It was unclear if any suspects were taken into custody.
