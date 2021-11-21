deadly shooting

1 killed in gang-related shooting in NE Houston, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

How to identify a gang problem in your area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a gang-related shooting that left one person dead in northeast Houston on Sunday morning.

The video above is from a previous story.

It happened at about 9:08 a.m. in the 9500 block of Crofton Street, according to police.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the back, was rushed to the hospital where they later died, police said.

It was unclear if any suspects were taken into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimedeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violenceshootinggang
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Man charged with capital murder in death of League City yacht dealer
Closing arguments begin for ex-officer charged in Daunte Wright death
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News