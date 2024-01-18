Galveston tenants fed up after more than 20 rocks hurled at home for nearly a year

A family renting a historic home on Winnie Street in Galveston doesn't know who threw more than 20 rocks at the residence.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dream rental in Galveston has become a nightmare a family can't wait to escape. Not because there's something wrong with the property but because rocks keep being hurled at the home.

The yellow house on Winnie Street in Galveston has seen a lot. The 1900 hurricane marker on the front shows it's been through tough times before.

After nearly 150 years standing, the historic home is once again facing a challenge.

"It's a great place to live," the tenant said. "I love it here, but they're really ruining the nights and early mornings for me."

For nearly a year, the family living inside said more than 20 rocks had been hurled at the house. The latest incident happened on Friday.

The rocks are large enough to cause damage.

"They've broken these windows up here three times," the tenant explained.

Because of the rocks, the tenants have had to take unusual steps to protect the home and their vehicles.

"We have these makeshift plywood boards to hang up and put up right here to block her car," the tenant said.

The home also has cameras that capture the rocks and the banging but not the person throwing them.

Galveston police say they've received two reports of the rocks being thrown at this house, but so far, no arrests. The tenant said he has no idea who it is, including any former lovers.

"She's scorned and mad, but it's not her," he said. "I hope. She can't throw that far."

Even if the tenant thought it was an ex, legal experts said the video isn't enough to make an arrest because you can't see who's throwing the rocks.

"Suspicion is usually not enough," Steve Shellist of Shellist Law Firm explained. "Before the police are going to get involved and arrest somebody, before charges are going to be filed, you've got to be able to identify who it is."

If caught, officers said the person faces criminal mischief charges.

"It can be anywhere from a misdemeanor up to a felony," Shellist said. "You could go to prison over it technically, depending on the value of the damages."

It's a disturbance that's too much for the current tenants. They don't want to be identified because they don't want to take their troubles with them.

Although they love the yellow house on Winnie Street, the for-rent sign shows they've had enough.

"Just frustration," the tenant said. "I don't get it."

The historic house has been through a tough test before and will continue to experience it until the rocks stop flying.

