Community garden asking Houstonians for help to recover after being vandalized

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A community garden that's served Houstonians for decades needs your help following a reported vandalism incident earlier this week.

The Houston Police Department told ABC13 that someone flagged down an officer at the Braes Interfaith Ministries Garden in the 4300 block of West Bellfort on Wednesday after discovering vandalism and dumping on the property.

"They damaged the tractor, the tiller, they broke the water system, they threw stuff around, damaged a shed, and drove all over with a truck," Judy Terry of Braes Interfaith Ministries said. "It was just generally a lot of damage."

Terry said they also damaged a beehive in a garden that provides produce to the organization's food pantry.

There is currently no suspect information.

Volunteers who maintain the property were on site Friday morning cleaning up the damage and performing their usual duties.

"The gardeners are here doing their thing," Terry said. "We have some of the vegetables [ at the pantry ] this morning."

Terry said the vandals destroyed thousands of dollars in equipment but didn't steal anything of note.

When asked why someone would do such a thing, Terry said she had "no idea."

Officials from Braeswood Interfaith Ministries told Eyewitness News their produce food pantry serves 150 to 175 families weekly.

The organization is hoping for monetary donations or manpower to help replace the damaged equipment and prepare the garden for the upcoming months.

