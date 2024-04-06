Houston police investigate vandalism of 9 marked patrol cars, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is looking for who damaged the windshields of nine marked police cars from the Downtown Patrol Division.

According to reports, the incident occurred overnight on Thursday at 1900 Rusk where the cars were parked in an uncovered parking lot for HPD's downtown station.

Police suspect the windshields were damaged by rocks or bricks thrown at the vehicles.

There is currently no information on the suspect's identity, or whether any surveillance footage captured the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Offender Division at 713-308-3100 or @crimestopHous at 713-222-TIPS.