Fort Bend County political campaign signs vandalized, deputies searching for suspects

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalism of political campaign signs belonging to candidates running for office in the county.

Signs for specific candidates were slashed with what appeared to be a razor or box cutter in various locations throughout the county.

Deputies say they are currently looking into vandalism reported near the intersection of Highway 90 and 99 and the intersection of FM 1464 and West Belfort.

Fort Bend County sheriff candidate, Sonny Colunga, says his signs were targeted among those of several other candidates. He is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

"I am not a politician and I don't like political games. I will not be bullied," he said in a statement. "Not only is this a crime but also costly to the candidates who are running for office."

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness. They are working to identify the individuals responsible and plan to file charges.