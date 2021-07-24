drunk driving death

4 children hurt in crash near Tiki Island involving intoxicated driver, sheriff's office says

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged after he crashed a vehicle carrying eight children, sending four to the hospital, authorities say.

It happened on I-45 N at Tiki Island Friday evening.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office told Eyewitness News a man and a woman were in a vehicle with eight children.

Investigators said the driver was on a curved road and veered off at the Cloverleaf interchange into a field where the vehicle crashed.

Four children were rushed to the hospital and at least one of them suffered a broken leg.

None of the children were wearing seatbelts, according to authorities.

The man, who was driving the vehicle, is facing an intoxication assault charge. He was booked into the Galveston County Jail on a $50,000 bond, authorities said.
