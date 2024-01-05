Repairs underway to fill large hole that opened on 51 Street in Galveston, city officials say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Repairs are underway after a large hole opened up in the middle of a Galveston street Wednesday night.

The City of Galveston said the hole first opened underground after an older manhole partially eroded. Officials believe the rain from Tuesday washed out the area and caused the roadway above to cave in.

The street was immediately sectioned off on Wednesday night and repairs have been ongoing since, officials said.

Galveston representatives said the goal is to finish the installation and fill the hole Thursday night before it rains.

Before beginning construction, a temporary bypass line was installed and the area was prepped for a new manhole.

The city says the roadway will be repaired after the manhole installation is complete. Officials are advising people to follow traffic markers in the area until the work is complete.