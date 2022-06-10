Free, new clothing is being offered to students by local non-profit, here's what you need to know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Free, new clothing is being offered by a local non-profit, Houston Threads, to students enrolled in Gallery's Work Texas Trade School and preschool.
On Thursday, Mattress Mack opened the "Mini Threads" closet in collaboration with Houston Threads at the Gallery Furniture on the North Freeway.
"All of our clothing that our youth can select from, they shop for free. Everything is always brand new with the tags. So they choose two complete outfits every six months. That's two tops, two bottoms, a jacket, a package of underwear, a package of socks, a new pair of shoes, and toiletries," said Cathy Hamilton, CEO of Houston Threads.
Free clothing open to the community will be offered at a later date.
"You're referred by going to our website. You can be a teacher, a social worker, a CPS worker, a pastor, any adult that is informed that knows these youths could use some help," said Hamilton.
"I think it'll help these young people to look better, and feel better about themselves, and hopefully help them work harder and get good-paying jobs so they can be productive citizens," said Mattress Mack.
Houstonians are encouraged to donate new clothing, shoes, and hygiene products at the Mini Threads location in Gallery Furniture. Monetary donations used to purchase specialty sizes can be made through the Houston Threads website.
