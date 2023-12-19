Houston nonprofit accepting gifts for at-risk kids ahead of Christmas

Local nonprofit BEAR is making a final push to provide gifts for at-risk and CPS-involved kids in the greater Houston area.

Local nonprofit BEAR is making a final push to provide gifts for at-risk and CPS-involved kids in the greater Houston area.

Local nonprofit BEAR is making a final push to provide gifts for at-risk and CPS-involved kids in the greater Houston area.

Local nonprofit BEAR is making a final push to provide gifts for at-risk and CPS-involved kids in the greater Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With just a week until Christmas, there's still time for Houstonians to help a child in need.

The local nonprofit, BEAR, stands for "BE A Resource." They're making a final push to provide gifts for kids in the greater Houston area.

Outreach coordinator Rebecca Moran says they need everything from unwrapped toys, books, and hygiene items to help at-risk children in need.

BEAR's holiday program, BEARing Gifts, seeks to provide more than 23,000 children with brand-new holiday gifts each year.

Thanks to the incredible passion and hard work of dedicated volunteers, selfless donors, and generous sponsors, the holidays are made special for at-risk and CPS-involved children who may otherwise not experience the joy of the holiday season.

You can drop off donations at the BEAR Warehouse located at 3572 East T.C. Jester Blvd.

It's open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and accepts gifts until Friday, Dec. 22.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: ABC13's Share Your Holidays: There's still time to help our neighbors in need