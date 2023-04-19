Man sentenced for killing acquaintance, dumping car with his body into Galena Park bayou in 2018

Police say a foul odor led them to discover a man's body inside a car in Galena Park.

Isaac Sims was convicted after his DNA was found in the submerged car and on the victim's back pocket.

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old will spend decades in prison after his DNA was linked to a murder scene where a man he knew was found inside a car submerged in a Galena Park bayou nearly five years ago.

On Tuesday, Isaac Sims pleaded guilty to killing 42-year-old Luis Carlos Flores on April 28, 2018, and was sentenced to 35 years.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Sims and Flores had known each other for years, and on the night of the murder, the two met up about selling a pair of pistols.

That's when officials said the two were sitting in the car Flores had driven to the meet-up before Sims shot him in the head and chest.

Sims reportedly pushed the car into Hunting Bayou along Dunaway Street and Federal Road.

In 2018, police told ABC13 that they discovered Flores' body after neighbors reported a foul odor.

After the car was found and pulled out of the bayou, authorities found Flores in the backseat shot to death, along with Sims' DNA on the gearshift and on Flores' back pocket.

Witnesses reported to officials that Sims had confessed to killing Flores.

The DA's office said Sims was facing life in prison but pleaded guilty in exchange for the 35-year sentence.

He cannot appeal the conviction or the punishment and must serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

