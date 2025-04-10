Nearly 200 cats up for adoption after surviving deadly sanctuary fire

The cats were rescued from a fire at the Happy Cat Sanctuary.

The cats were rescued from a fire at the Happy Cat Sanctuary.

The cats were rescued from a fire at the Happy Cat Sanctuary.

The cats were rescued from a fire at the Happy Cat Sanctuary.

NEW YORK -- More than 180 cats that survived the devastating fire at Happy Cat Sanctuary in Medford, Suffolk County, are now up for adoption.

Those who are interested in adopting any of the surviving cats can fill out an application on a recovery website set up after the deadly blaze.

The massive fire on March 31st engulfed the sanctuary, killing more than 100 cats and the facility's owner, 65-year-old Chris Arsenault.

Neighbors say Arsenault kept running back inside the burning building after the blaze broke out, trying to save the cats.

He was found dead on the main floor in the back of his home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.