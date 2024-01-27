Man and woman arrested in alleged funeral business fraud after 8-month investigation, Pct. 1 says

Authorities said that the suspects allegedly forged signatures to obtain thousands of dollars in life insurance earnings. One suspect served as a funeral director to ask victims to send money about their insurance policies.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies arrested a man and woman for allegedly running a funeral business without a license on Friday, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, investigators, and victims gathered for a news conference held Friday afternoon.

Javian Major, 26, and Sandy Broussard, 38, were charged with forgery after an eight-month-long investigation by Precinct 1's office and the Texas Rangers.

The two suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars by forging the beneficiaries' signatures in order to acquire the life insurance payments from dead individuals, according to authorities.

"This is a case that absolutely turns my stomach. It turns my stomach because you're dealing with people at the most vulnerable time of their lives after they have lost somebody that they have loved and cared for. And for me, that is what makes this case so important," Rosen said.

Rosen said that Major served as a funeral director and would ask the victims to send money and details about their insurance policies.

Authorities say that at least 50 people have contacted them about more individuals who may have been involved in this operation.

According to one victim, Major had wiped out her family's insurance and submitted a request to receive extra compensation from any victims of the crime. Another victim said Major smashed her son's body inside the casket. Other victims claimed that the bodies of their loved ones were missing.

Major's next court date is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 29.

Broussard's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 9.