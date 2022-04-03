crash

Crash leaves Harris County deputy constable trapped in flaming car, according to HSCO

EMBED <>More Videos

Crash leaves Harris County constable trapped in flaming car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash leaves Harris County deputy constable trapped in flaming car on the S. Sam Houston Parkway at Fondren on Saturday evening, according to HSCO.

Houston Transtar verified the two-vehicle crash at 5:54 p.m. that ended with a Harris County deputy constable's patrol unit in flames.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet, a deputy constable, said to be in the vehicle engulfed in flames, did not emerge from the vehicle.


This is a developing story. See back for details. ABC13 has a crew on the scene.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncar crashtraffictraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Distracted driving problem in Houston at center of new documentary
Driver charged in crash that killed couple to remain in jail
HPD officer crashes into innocent driver while chasing suspect
Debris falls on I-45 S after truck collides with sign bridge
TOP STORIES
Flights from multiple airports delayed due to Southwest Airline outage
Wife accused of shooting her husband to death in Austin Co.
2 suspects wanted in deadly shooting at a carwash in SW Houston
Houston dedicates plaza to man killed by HPD 45 years ago
1 of 3 suspects charged in death of deputy appears in court
Main lanes on I-45 open after multi vehicle crash
3rd suspect arrested and charged in shooting death of HCSO deputy
Show More
Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested on DWI
Sunny and mild Sunday, a slight rain chance Monday
Man shot in leg in drive-by while walking home in Spring Branch
Suspected serial killer to stand trial after 10 years in jail
I-45 expansion project remains stalled due to federal investigation
More TOP STORIES News