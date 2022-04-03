Crash leaves Harris County deputy constable trapped in flaming car, according to HSCO

Update #1 to crash scene on tollway: a Deputy Constable, said to be in the vehicle engulfed in flames, did not emerge from the vehicle. @HCSO_VCD will investigate the scene. Media station area: Fondren @ Beltway, Exxon Gas Station. #HouNews https://t.co/GvKVyTOmV0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 3, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash leaves Harris County deputy constable trapped in flaming car on the S. Sam Houston Parkway at Fondren on Saturday evening, according to HSCO.Houston Transtar verified the two-vehicle crash at 5:54 p.m. that ended with a Harris County deputy constable's patrol unit in flames.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet, a deputy constable, said to be in the vehicle engulfed in flames, did not emerge from the vehicle.This is a developing story. See back for details. ABC13 has a crew on the scene.