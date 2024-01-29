Court orders alleged unlicensed funeral director from contacting clients after hearing

A district court judge ordered Javion Major not to contact the alleged victims of an unlicensed funeral business.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge ordered a 26-year-old man, accused of running a fraudulent funeral business, to take life insurance payments from the dead, from contacting clients he allegedly defrauded.

Javian Major appeared for a preliminary court hearing on Monday, days after the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office paraded him in handcuffs on social media.

Major and 38-year-old Sandy Broussard were charged with forgery after an eight-month-long investigation by Precinct 1 and the Texas Rangers.

Authorities said Major and Broussard ran the funeral business without a license, with the former allegedly posing as a funeral director to get clients to send him money and life insurance policy information.

Investigators said thousands of dollars were stolen when they forged the beneficiaries' signatures.

According to one victim, Major had wiped out her family's insurance and submitted a request to receive extra compensation from any victims of the crime. Another victim said Major smashed her son's body inside the casket. Other victims claimed that the bodies of their loved ones were missing.

Authorities said that at least 50 people contacted them about more individuals who may have been involved in this operation.

A judge set Major's arraignment for Feb. 12.

Major was released on a $10,000 bond, while Broussard posted a $5,000 bond.

Broussard's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 9.