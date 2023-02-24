Junk Hippy market at Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg tops weekend events

Find a gem at the Junk Hippy show or belt out Broadway hits in a Carnegie-caliber show. Here's what's on tap for the weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend, food fans can toast the one-year anniversary of one of the most eagerly anticipated restaurants in the Heights. Speaking of the Heights, a pop powerhouse hits White Oak Music Hall for a good-hearted charity concert.

Asia Society showcases Indian cinema, and a Broadway and film star puts on a greatest hits show with Houston Symphony. And a local brewery gives a lotta love to beards.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Asia Society Texas Center presents 15th Indian Film Festival of Houston

The Indian Film Festival of Houston and Asia Society Texas will celebrate the cinematic voices of India and the Diaspora with a fresh lineup of feature films, documentaries, and shorts. Films will screen with a food reception and a music performance included in the Thursday program. The must-see selection is All That Breathes, the recently Oscar-nominated documentary about two New Delhi brothers protecting a majestic bird of prey, on Friday night. A closing awards ceremony and dinner will take place on Saturday. 4 p.m. Friday (6 p.m. Saturday).

Houston Symphony presents The Best of Broadway with Jeremy Jordan

The Houston Symphony will take an exhilarating, decade-spanning journey through Broadway's greatest hits. Tony and Grammy nominee Jeremy Jordan (who, if you haven't guessed from the photo, did a movie with Anna Kendrick years ago) performs songs from his signature Broadway roles in Newsies and Waitress, and showcases selections from favorite musicals like West Side Story, Carousel, Oklahoma!, Rock of Ages, and Les Misérables. Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. (2:30 p.m. Sunday).

Junk Hippy vintage and handmade market

The Black Eyes Peas once asked, "Whatcha gonna do with all that junk?" How about check out the Junk Hippy Show, where it's all about the thrill of the bargain hunt. The vintage and handmade market is expected to be chock full of unique goods at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate. Kids 13 and under get in free, plus it's also free entry for all military, first responders and nurses with work ID. Vendors will be there from all over Texas. You'll also find local food trucks, including world famous homemade ding dongs and chicken salad sandwiches from The Bake Shoppe and Café. But perhaps what's even cooler is the story behind it. Kristen Grandi has always had a knack for finding the unique and turning what some might regard as trash into treasure.

She began to repurpose goods and sell them out of her garage, but after taking them to events, she didn't quite find what she needed, so she stepped out on her own and created Junk Hippy, which remans family owned and operated.

