'Star Wars' brings a new hope to the Symphony and bearded legends come home

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend, our hometown heroes and bearded legends ZZ Top come home for a classic rock showcase. A local brewery serves up some Harry Potter fun, while Star Wars fans can blast off to a live symphony performance of "A New Hope" while watching the epic summer blockbuster.

NobleMotion Dance puts on a powerful performance, University of Houston puts on some stirring Shakespeare, and a gamer/cosplay con hits west Houston.

Here are you best bets for the weekend.

The Houston Symphony presents Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

The Houston Symphony will perform John Williams' epic score for "Star Wars: A New Hope" in concert. The symphony will screen the iconic 1977 film by award-winning director George Lucas, bringing its soundtrack to life. Regarded as one of the most important films in the history of cinema, this blockbuster commenced the start of the movie's franchise, launched the careers of its young stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher, and revolutionized motion pictures. 7:30 p.m. (2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday).

VibeCon: A West Houston Expo

Come to Katy Vibes for the first-ever VibeCon, an afternoon of comics, cosplay and games. We'll be having vendors selling your favorite merch, a photo booth with a backdrop, game tournaments such as Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, a cosplay runway show with prizes, and a live Q &A with Houston pro wrestler Savage King. DJ Old Skool will be in the mix later in the evening. 4 p.m.

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd in concert

American classic rock band ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd come to The Woodlands as part of their first co-headlining tour, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man. The tour combines the name of two of the bands' most popular hits, ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man." ZZ Top has released 15 albums in their career, most recently 2012's La Futura, while Lynyrd Skynyrd has released 14 albums in their career, most recently 2012's Last of a Dyin' Breed. They'll be joined by special guest Uncle Kracker. 6:30 p.m.

For the full list of events, visit our partners at Culturemap.