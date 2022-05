EMBED >More News Videos The exterior of the "Full House" home in San Francisco is well-known for being featured in the TV series, but the inside looks completely different.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The iconic San Francisco home featured on the classic sitcom "Full House" is back on the market for $37 million.The house is on Broderick Street, which is different from the home shown at the Painted Ladies.According to property records, it last sold in November for just over $5 million.We don't have rights to the photos of the inside, but you can check it out on ZIllow It appears the owners did a total remodel.