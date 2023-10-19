Friendswood ISD roof collapse site to be demolished, reopened by 2024-25 school year

The roof collapse at Friendswood High School that left a worker dead and three others injured is being investigated by OSHA.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- In addition to several renovations slated to wrap up in 2024, the site of the gym roof collapse at Friendswood High School is expected to be reopened by the start of the new 2024-25 school year, but the area will see more work and demolition before that time, officials said.

The roof of the boys gym collapsed in June at Friendswood High School, killing one construction worker and injuring three others.

The work going on at the time was part of a renovation of the high school, which had several other areas being built, demolished and renovated as well.

It's expected the site of the collapse will be demolished around Thanksgiving with plans being to open the site for the new school year in 2024, Executive Director of Communication Dayna Owen said in an email.

In July, district officials sent out a letter saying the collapse was possibly caused by a load-bearing wall being removed.

Officials with the school released a construction update video Oct. 12 detailing some of the work going on.

Workers are still installing the interior of the high school's performing arts center, Superintendent Thad Roher said in the video. The site is expected to be done in the second semester of this school year and could be used in the late spring.

"This is going to be an awesome space for us to gather," Roher said.

Workers are putting new flooring in the competition gym, which is separate from the gym that saw its roof collapse, Roher said in the video. Flooring that was previously laid down was damaged due to water leaking in from the collapsed roof nearby.

That gym is expected to be done in January, Roher said.

The band hall is blocked off due to renovations, Roher said. Across the hall from that is the culinary space and video technology area. All of those areas will be ready by next fall.

