Removal of load-bearing wall likely caused deadly Friendswood High School roof collapse

The roof collapse at Friendswood High School that left a worker dead and three others injured is being investigated by OSHA.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- About a month after the boy's gym roof collapsed at Friendswood High School, killing one construction worker, officials announced on July 18 the possible cause was a load-bearing wall being taken out, according to a letter from Friendswood ISD.

The video above is from a previous report.

What happened

In June, the boy's gym roof collapsed at Friendswood High School, killing one construction worker and injuring three others. Shortly after, it was announced the high school would be closed while the contractor, ICI, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated.

The district announced on July 18 that different engineering firms have found a load-bearing wall was taken out, possibly leading to the collapse, according to a letter sent out to district staff and parents.

The wall was not identified as a load-bearing one during planning but was taken out as part of the interior demolition of the Walter Wilson Fieldhouse, according to the district's July 18 letter.

The demolition was part of the high school renovation project within the district's bond program.

Going forward

The site of the collapse has been handed back over to the district, officials said in the letter. The goal is to reopen Friendswood High School to staff on Aug. 7 and then to students on Aug. 15.

In Superintendent Thad Roher's weekly letter, he provided a construction update on both Friendswood High School and several other schools in the district.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized when Friendswood HS roof collapses during work, officials say

Roher said in the letter the area affected by the collapse will not be ready before students and staff arrive, but there will be a plan in place to keep students away from the area.

FISD is also working to get clearance from the city of Friendswood to allow access to other facilities not connected to the collapsed area, such as the locker rooms, weight rooms, the coach's office, and training areas. However, it's not known yet if the city will accept that.

In the case those facilities can't be accessed, the school's tennis locker rooms will open on Aug. 31, Roher said in the letter. Access to the school's new gym will likely be available in October.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.