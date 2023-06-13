3 hospitalized when Friendswood HS roof collapses during work, officials say

SkyEye flew over Friendswood High School, where a reported collapse left a hole in the roof over the campus gymnasium.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were rushed to the hospital after a roof collapsed at Friendswood High School, officials said.

Contractors were working on a section of the roof at the high school, when the roof caved in Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The extent of the workers' injuries is currently unknown. But authorities said the workers were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Friendswood ISD released the following statement regarding the incident:

We are deeply saddened to report an unfortunate incident that occurred at Friendswood High School. It is our understanding at this time that there was a partial roof collapse, resulting in several injuries. Our prayers go out to the workers and their families during this difficult time.



We are working with emergency personnel and will share more information when it becomes available.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will work on gathering more information. We will update this story as details become available.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.