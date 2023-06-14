As for the three workers who were taken to a hospital, they came out with minor injuries and are expected to be OK, officials said.

3 workers hurt in deadly roof collapse at Friendswood HS expected to be OK, officials say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The roof collapse at Friendswood High School that left one worker dead and three others injured is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, according to the Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and thankfully because it's summer time, the district says no students or staff were around.

As for the three workers who were taken to a hospital, they came out with minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

The district says the area of the school where the roof collapsed is the boys' gym near the field house. This was under construction as part of a bond passed in 2020, which included additions and renovations to Friendswood High School.

ABC13 reached out to the district for more information on how long this part of the school has been under construction and how close they were to completing it, but no one from the district has been made available to answer our questions.

We also reached out to the construction company who has been working on the project but have not heard back.

So far Wednesday morning, we are also still working to learn the name of the construction worker who was killed.

