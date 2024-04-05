65-year-old store clerk in northwest Harris County dies weeks after being attacked, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after an attack against a store clerk is believed to have led to his death this week.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced the worker's death on Monday, saying he had died from injuries suffered during a March 14 attack.

HCSO said they are seeking more information regarding the incident, which reportedly happened at the convenience store located at 19712 Tomball Parkway.

The store clerk was identified as 65-year-old Muhammad Maqsood.

If you have any information about what happened, you are asked to contact HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.