18-year-old charged in death of father whose body was found days after death, Friendswood PD says

Luke Starling was arrested in central Texas just two days after his dad was found dead in his Friendswood home. Authorities have not revealed how the 18-year-old is linked to the m

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found in his Friendswood home.

Luke Michael Starling has been charged with murder in the death of his father, Todd Starling.

On Sept. 12, Todd Starling's body was found in the front hallway of his Oak Vista Drive home days after his death.

SEE ALSO: Man's body found in front hallway of home days after death, Friendswood police say

Two days after Todd Starling's remains were discovered, Luke Starling was arrested in Lampasas County for a warrant relating to a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon issued out of Harris County.

Police did not release any details on how Todd Starling died or how Luke Starling is connected to his murder.

SEE ALSO: Body found in Friendswood home identified; victim's vehicle found impounded in Houston, police say

Luke Starling was taken to Galveston County jail, where he was charged with murder, and is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.