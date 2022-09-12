Man's body found in front hallway of home days after death, Friendswood police say

An investigation got underway on Monday after a man's body was found in a Friendswood home.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found in the hallway of a home in Friendswood several days after being killed, according to police.

On Monday, Friendswood police officers responded to a death investigation in the 400 block of Oak Vista at about 12:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said a security sweep was conducted of the home when they found a white man dead in the front hallway.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office said the victim has a head wound consistent with foul play.

Police said they believe the man has been dead inside the home for several days.

Sky Eye was at the scene, where investigators could be seen moving in and out of the home as they work to figure out what exactly happened.

The victim's identity has not been confirmed at this time, according to investigators.

Investigators will be interviewing persons associated with the home and in the neighborhood.

Authorities urge you to contact the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300 if you know anything about this case are would like to report any suspicious activity.

