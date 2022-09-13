Body found in Friendswood home identified; victim's vehicle found impounded in Houston, police say

A man was found in the hallway of a home in Friendswood along Oak Vista several days after being killed, according to police.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who was found dead near the front door of his Friendswood home days after he was killed has been identified as 51-year-old Christopher Todd Starling, according to police.

The video above is from a previous report.

Starling was found dead on Monday in his home in the 400 block of Oak Vista Drive, police said.

In addition to the body being identified, police said Starling's vehicle, a white 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck, was found at a wrecker impound in Houston Monday night. Authorities had earlier identified it as a vehicle of interest, captured on surveillance video leaving Starling's home. His vehicle was towed to the Friendswood Police Department Tuesday morning for evidence.

SEE ALSO: Man's body found in front hallway of home days after death, Friendswood police say

The house Starling was found in is the same house where a woman was also found dead in May 2021.

Friendswood police confirmed Margaret Starling died of natural causes, but they said something suspicious may have happened to the man who moved in next.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office said Christopher Starling has a head wound consistent with foul play. Police said they believe he had been dead inside the home for several days before the discovery.