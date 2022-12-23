'The Gift of Gas': Bar 5015 giving away free gas days before Christmas at Houston's Museum District

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Christmas is coming early for 100 lucky families who will get free gas on Friday.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Bar 5015, a Black-owned business, and Almeda Hospitality Group are hosting a free gas giveaway at the Chevron located at 5800 Almeda Road.

Starting at noon, the first 100 families to drive up to the location can get up to $40 of gas while supplies last.

The bar, known for its great food, is also committed to giving back to the community and mentorship opportunities.