Harris Co. man accused of kidnapping ex and tying up her son extradited from California

A woman talked to only ABC13 after quick thinking helped her get away from her ex, who's accused of threatening her with a knife and tying up her son.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man facing two charges of aggravated kidnapping was extradited from California to Harris County last week after being on the run for days, according to court records.

The video above is from a previous report.

Frederick Wiltz, 56, is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and tying up her son on Nov. 30.

The victim, who was not identified out of fear for her son's safety, said she dated the suspect for two years but broke up over the summer.

SEE ALSO: Deputies looking for man charged after allegedly tying up a child in closet, kidnapping mother

The day of the incident, the suspect broke into her home and came up behind her with a knife, then forced her son into a closet and duct-taped him before driving the mother near the Humble area, where she escaped.

Wiltz ran off from the area and was wanted by the police. He was later arrested on Dec. 7 in Bakersfield, California, and was booked into the Kern County Jail.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Harris County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

SEE ALSO: 'You see how karma works?': Woman tells only ABC13 about how she escaped ex abducting her