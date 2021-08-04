luxury homes

Houston home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright hits market at $3.1M

(Photo courtesy of Compass)

HOUSTON, Texas -- Quick, name a famous architect. Odds are Frank Lloyd Wright is the first that comes to mind. Arguably, no one else boasted the kind of design influence he did across his 70 years of building.

Now, his only creation in Houston is on the market for $3.1 million. The impressive home is represented by R. Clay Joyner of JPAR-The Sears Group.

Located in Bunker Hill Villages, the home at 12020 Tall Oaks St. is part of the architect's Usonian homes series. Wright designed these homes, known for their open plans, so families would have large gathering spaces.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
