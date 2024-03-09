2-year-old boy shot during drive-by shooting while playing in yard near Fourth Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting near Fourth Ward that sent a 2-year-old boy to the hospital Friday evening.

The Houston Police Department posted on social media that officers were dispatched to the shooting at 1300 Gillette Street at about 7:30 p.m.

In an update, officers said the boy was playing in the front yard when several cars passed, and at least 30 shots were fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, multiple people were near Gillette Street who reported that there was a black car, a black lifted truck with a possible light bar, a silver car, and another vehicle that passed by.

Police said the toddler was shot in the stomach area and arm. The department said the boy's family rushed him to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Investigators are looking into whether the crowd was targeted. Authorities said they're looking for two shooters after finding casings from a handgun and rifle.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Division at (713) 308-3100.

