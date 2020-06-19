Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen still missing after 2 months

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- As the mother of one Fort Hood soldier grieves, the family of another missing soldier continues to wait.

Skeletal remains found near Fort Hood Friday morning are believed to belong to Private Gregory Morales, missing since August, according to his mother.

Pvt. Vanessa Guillen hasn't been seen in two months. Authorities do not believe the two cases are related.

"Thank god she is not my sister," Mayra Guillen tweeted in Spanish


Discovery of the remains were of intense interest beyond the central Texas area since the Houston native's disappearance from the Army post 60 days ago.

SEE ALSO: Missing soldier Gregory Morales' skeletal remains found near Fort Hood, mother says

Investigators started a K-9 search after they were alerted about the body by a tip to U.S. Army criminal investigators.

Police said the body was found in a field near the 3200 block of Florence Road, several miles from Fort Hood.

RELATED: Vanessa Guillen isn't the only Ft. Hood soldier currently missing

The Killeen Police Department thanked the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance into the investigation that led to Friday's discovery.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the body to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip via their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
killeensearchk 9fort hoodsearch and rescuecrime stoppersinvestigationbody part founddead bodybody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing soldier Gregory Morales' remains found, mother says
Deadly night on Houston roads, 3 dead in separate crashes
Downpours possible today as storm chances ramp up
12-year-old boy missing from Fresno area in Fort Bend County
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in SW Houston
San Marcos closes parks again after COVID-19 case spike
Show More
Congrats, Dewayne! Channelview student earns prestigious Gates scholarship
Weekend travel will be a challenge in Houston
James Byrd Jr.'s daughter speaks about anger after father's death
2nd officer accused in George Floyd death out on bond
Dad sends special message to newborn, wife from outside hospital
More TOP STORIES News