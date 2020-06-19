Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen still missing after 2 months

Skeletal remains found near Fort Hood Friday morning are believed to belong to Private Gregory Morales, missing since August, according to his mother.
Pvt. Vanessa Guillen hasn't been seen in two months. Authorities do not believe the two cases are related.
"Thank god she is not my sister," Mayra Guillen tweeted in Spanish
Discovery of the remains were of intense interest beyond the central Texas area since the Houston native's disappearance from the Army post 60 days ago.
Investigators started a K-9 search after they were alerted about the body by a tip to U.S. Army criminal investigators.
Police said the body was found in a field near the 3200 block of Florence Road, several miles from Fort Hood.
The Killeen Police Department thanked the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance into the investigation that led to Friday's discovery.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the body to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip via their website.