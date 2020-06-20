KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- The remains of one of two missing Fort Hood soldiers have been identified, according to a family member.
"It was a missing soldier. My missing soldier Greg Wedel," his mother, Kim Wedel wrote in an email Saturday to ABC13.
Police said skeletal remains were found Friday in a field several miles from Fort Hood, after a tip to Army criminal investigators. Army officials have not yet confirmed the identity.
Private Gregory Morales was last seen driving his 2018 black KIA Rio outside of the army post on Aug. 19, 2019. His last known contact was the following day.
Wedel said she learned from police that the remains belonged to her son and was told the investigation into how he died is ongoing.
Morales also went by his former last name of Wedel and was in the midst of being discharged from the Army. The end of his military service was due to be finalized within a couple of days of his disappearance.
As investigators work to find answers about what happened to Morales, another soldier remains missing.
Vanessa Guillen, 20, a Houston native who is stationed at Fort Hood hasn't been seen in two months. Authorities do not believe the two cases are related.
RELATED: Vanessa Guillen isn't the only Ft. Hood soldier currently missing
The Killeen Police Department thanked the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance into the investigation that led to Friday's discovery.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about Morales to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip via their website.
Missing soldier Gregory Morales' skeletal remains found near Fort Hood, mother says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More