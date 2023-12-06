Dr. Christie Whitbeck's contract was extended until December 2026, and she received a bonus, but now there are questions rising about her sudden retirement announcement.

Fort Bend ISD board member claims superintendent was forced out: 'It doesn't add up'

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A board member claims that other board members forced out Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck, insisting she didn't retire willingly.

The board of trustees approved Whitbeck's retirement during a board meeting on Monday night. However, it quickly turned heated when one board member called for transparency and said the superintendent was pushed out.

It is a decision that impacts all taxpayers because the severance agreement is for $491,000, and taxpayers are also on the hook for the salary of the interim superintendent.

Just months ago, the same board voted to extend Whitbeck's contract until December 2026 and even bumped her salary after a performance evaluation.

Board of Trustees member Kristen Malone questioned why a superintendent who just received a raise and a contract extension would suddenly retire. Malone claims politics and personal matters are at play.

"Does it make sense a superintendent would retire after all this, just on the whim? You believe it? Are you buying it?" Malone asked the public.

Malone says it boils down to a conflict between the president and the secretary, unhappy with the superintendent. Malone claimed President Judy Dae gave the superintendent an ultimatum. It's unclear what that ultimatum entailed because the discussion was ultimately shut down in a vote.

In November, voters were the ones to approve a property tax rate increase to fund teacher raises. During the board meeting, Whitbeck said she was approached hours after and was blindsided.

"When I was talked to about this, it was 19 hours after our election passed," Whitbeck said. "I was blindsided. I was completely and totally blindsided. At this moment, that's what I feel is the honest truth."

The heated debate during Monday's board meeting happened right in front of Whitbeck, who said she has not had the chance to speak to the board, ask any questions, and was left out of any closed-session discussions about her.

Board member Sonya Jones had strong words about what was discussed behind closed doors.

"If we went one by one about what was discussed in closed session, number 1, she would never be able to work in education again," Jones said.

The accusation caused an uproar, with one person even saying, "This is a witch hunt."

"I have never done anything illegal, immoral, improper, and immoral ever, and I never will, and any insinuation of that is bordering to me some kind of slander," Whitbeck said.

ABC13 reached out to President Dae for comment about the allegations and has not heard back.

Whitbeck's final day as the sitting superintendent is on Dec. 11, after which she will remain an employee of FBISD as superintendent emeritus to assist with the leadership transition.

The superintendent alluded she will have more for the community in the future. ABC13 did reach out to Whitbeck but has not heard back.

