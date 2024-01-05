WATCH LIVE

Fort Bend ISD to up safety after 2 students hit by cars while heading to school

Friday, January 5, 2024 7:43PM
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD schools were supposed to step up their safety precautions after two children were hit by cars while heading to school on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said a 16-year-old was hit while crossing the street on a bicycle around 7:15 a.m. on Sawmill Park Drive near Waters Lake in Sienna.

Then, 45 minutes later in Richmond, the sheriff's office said an 11-year-old was hit while walking to school on Eastland Lake Drive in the Waterside Estates subdivision.

Neither student was seriously injured.

