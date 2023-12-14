Fort Bend ISD bus drivers buy holiday presents for 78 elementary school students

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- 'Tis the season of giving back, and a group of bus drivers decided to do just that by providing dozens of students the opportunity to open up presents during the holidays.

Fort Bend ISD said the drivers loaded their buses with toys for 78 students who attend 14 different elementary schools across the district.

The group of drivers are said to call themselves "Bus Angels," who love bringing joy to their students.

"Fort Bend ISD bus drivers have dug deep in their hearts and their wallets to buy gifts for elementary school students whose families may be unable to afford presents this holiday season," the district said on Thursday.

School district officials said this is the fifth year the bus drivers participated in the generous act.

The presents were dropped off to counselors for them to distribute to previously designated students in need.

