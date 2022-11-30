ABC13 and Disney team up to support Houston Food Bank and Toys for Tots

"It came to a point where it was between my embarrassment or my kids." A struggling Houston mom knew about the resources offered, but it took her a while before she finally reached out for help.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 and Disney are encouraging everyone in Houston to inspire hope for people in need this December.

As part of our holiday campaign, you can bring joy and comfort to children and families in need by contributing to the Houston Food Bank or Toys for Tots.

Houston Food Bank is in urgent need of meals

This holiday season, Houston Food Bank faces a greater demand for meals amid inflation and food insecurity across southeast Texas.

We know that this month, there will be many children and families in our area who do not have enough food to eat.

You can help by making a monetary donation of any amount by clicking here or texting SYH2022 to 71777 with your smartphone.

Every dollar you give donates three meals to the hungry in your neighborhood.

Join Toys for Tots and bring joy to a child in need

ABC13 and Disney are partnering with the Marines Toys for Tots Program to bring moments of joy to children and families struggling this holiday season.

Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children in our community.

You can join the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive by purchasing a toy to donate online at shopDisney.com now through Dec. 24, 2022, or by donating a new, unwrapped toy in person at the Disney Store Outlet at Houston Premium Outlets now through Dec. 12.

On Giving Tuesday, Disney kicked off the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, and in celebration of 75 years of collaboration has provided a grant to Toys for Tots that will deliver an additional 75,000 toys to kids in need. We're excited to share that funding will contribute 3,125 toys right here in Houston.