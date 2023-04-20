Fort Bend ISD superintendent hopeful voters will support proposed bond to help improve schools

If the bond passes, new schools will be built, and improvements will be made to others, including upgraded security and modern classrooms.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD answered some questions Thursday morning about the $1.26 billion bond voters will decide on in just over two weeks.

If the bond passes, new schools will be built, and improvements will be made to others, including upgraded security and modern classrooms.

The district hasn't had a bond in five years, and as a result, some of the schools are in what officials call "critical condition."

This is due to old mechanical, plumbing, and HVAC systems that are beyond repair.

RELATED: Fort Bend ISD bonds proposed to improve facilities as lawmakers grapple over funding, tax relief

The bond is broken into three propositions - A, B, and C.

Proposition A is the big one, coming in at $1.1 billion that would help with new schools, renovations, and upgrades to safety and security.

Proposition B is all about technology devices for students and staff. If Proposition C passes, nearly $23 million will be set aside for a second district natatorium.

ABC13 heard from Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck, who spoke about the bond.

"If you look at the inflation that we've all been dealing with - the $990 million that it was in 2018 - is somewhat comparable to a $1.26 (billion) that we're having now," Whitbeck said.

"There's more need actually in the deficiencies at the campuses. More need for roofs. More need for chillers, HVACs, and systems that can fail. And so, proportionally, it's really right on target," she continued.

Whitbeck said she's hopeful enough local voters will support the bond.

Fort Bend County voters can head to the polls on Saturday, May 6, to make the decision on this bond. They'll have the option to vote for each proposition separately.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.