Fort Bend ISD updates attendance boundaries for 3 of its Sugar Land-area high schools

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- In an effort to relieve overutilization, Fort Bend ISD has changed attendance boundaries for three of its Sugar Land-area high schools.

The board of trustees approved an update to attendance boundaries for the Travis, Austin, and Kempner high schools' feeder patterns during its Feb. 13 meeting. The updates will take effect in the 2023-24 school year.

The district's School Boundary Oversight Committee, composed of parents and community members, began work on this project early in the fall 2022 semester alongside an external consultant. The SBOC created various iterations of the attendance map and conducted a survey before presenting their final map to the board. Their goal was to provide relief to the northwest portion of the district to relieve overutilization of the schools and balance out enrollment.

The Brazos Bend Elementary School attendance community will move from Travis High School to Austin High School. Students will still attend Sartartia Middle School. All students in the Fleming Elementary School attendance community will feed to Hodges Bend Middle School and Kempner High School, absorbing the 15% that were fed to Garcia Middle School and Austin High School.

The Holley Elementary School attendance community will now feed all students to Hodges Bend Middle School and Bush High School. The 2% who fed to Garcia Middle School and Austin High School will be moved to Oyster Creek Elementary.

The 40% of Patterson Elementary School students who were previously fed to Bowie Middle School and Travis High School will now join the other 60% who attend Crockett Middle School. Sartartia Middle School students will no longer be fed to Travis High School but instead be split solely between Austin High School and Clements High School.

The board tabled a decision on changes to attendance boundaries for Almeta Crawford High School and the Hightower High School attendance boundaries until a Feb. 27 special meeting.

