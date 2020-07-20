coronavirus texas

Applications for $6.5M phase 2 Fort Bend Co. renter's assistance program open today

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Applications for the second phase of Fort Bend County's rental assistance program open today.

Applications will be accepted through the end of the month, or until the funds are gone.



The fund is part of the county's $19.5 million dollar aid package to help people with their rent, mortgage and/or utilities.

There is $6.5 million available in the second phase, which runs from August to September.

In order to qualify you have to live in Fort Bend County and have a pre-pandemic income of less than 80% of the area's average median income.

You also have to prove you can't pay your bills because of a loss or reduction in employment or income and can't have already received some type of rental assistance.

Your landlord or mortgage company must also agree to participate in the program.

"There's a lot of people struggling in Fort Bend County, and they are our brothers and sisters. It is absolutely our duty to make sure we are supporting those who are really struggling," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said. "They are in the process of getting kicked out of their home. They don't have money to pay utilities and things of that nature."

It's important to note that if you've already applied for phase 1, you don't need to apply again.

Eligible residents will be given $2,000, allowing $1,500 for rent or mortgage and $500 for utilities.

You can can apply online at fortbendcountytx.gov or call 281-238-CARE.

Related topics:
societyfort bend countycoronavirus texasrentscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakrenterscovid 19
More TOP STORIES News