COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Fort Bend County is 1,558, according to public health officials as of May 16.

The number of confirmed deaths is 40, and the number of people who have recovered is 304.

Fort Bend County cases by zip code:

Information provided by Fort Bend County

Report a correction or typo
