Fort Bend County Judge KP George shares hate messages he's received

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George called out on Twitter the hateful messages he received.

Some of the comments included curse words or made references to racism.



These racist comments come at a time in the U.S. where minority communities are standing up, protesting and marching against the injustices people of color in the country have faced for decades.

ABC13's Erica Simon reached out to him to ask how he felt.

"It definitely makes you feel awful," George said. "For almost 19 months, we spent 10 hours, 12 hours taking care of the county business. This is where I choose to live. I always say, 'I'm a U.S. citizen by choice. This is the best place to live.'"

He urged people to stand up for others if they too faced similar comments.

"As a fellow American, I ask the next time you see an anti-immigrant or racist comment, call them out. Stand up for your neighbors, your coworkers, & your children's classmates," George wrote on Twitter.

